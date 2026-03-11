New buses hit the road on South Padre Island

Island Metro Transit added three new buses to its fleet on South Padre Island.

The buses are free to ride and wheelchair accessible. They started running routes between Laguna Heights and the island last week.

"All three buses are now in service. We got them painted, we got their decals, destination signs are installed," Island Metro Transit Director Jesse Arriaga said. “With this investment, people are now able to get to work, go shopping, and do other things to get around the island.”

Nearly 500,000 people ride the buses every year.

The three buses cost nearly $500,000. Most of the funding came from the Federal Transit Administration.