Roma resident recounts flooding as Starr County assesses weekend storm damage

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera signed a Monday disaster declaration to bring in state help after severe storms tore through the area over the weekend, leaving more than 600 homes and businesses damaged, according to an unofficial count.

"They are still out there assessing, so I am sure that number will go up," Vera said.

The storms brought heavy rain, hail, and strong winds that hit communities across the county. Homes in Rio Grande City and Roma were among those impacted.

Maria Teresa Garcia has lived in her Roma apartment for over 16 years and never saw water push inside until this weekend.

"It was like a river; the water came from over there, and this area was covered. It was very ugly," Garcia said.

Garcia said she watched the water creep into her home.

"I was just praying to God for him to help us. And when the water entered my home, I didn't know what I was going to do," Garcia said.

Inside her apartment, the water line shows just how high it rose.

Garcia is one of hundreds of Starr County residents dealing with damage.

The disaster declaration opens the door for support.

"That opens up for funding and help from the Red Cross and some of the other helping agencies that can come in and help," Vera said.

Vera is urging anyone who experienced damage to fill out the state's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool survey and reach out for assistance.

"We just need to pull together and help each other, the cities, the county, the Red Cross, whoever we can get help from," Vera said.

The Red Cross has already started handing out supplies to residents as cleanup efforts continue across Starr County.

Watch the video above for the full story.