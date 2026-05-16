Congressman Gonzalez demands Navy investigation into the death of Brownsville sailor Angelina Resendiz

Nearly a year after a Brownsville sailor was found dead near her Virginia base, a congressman is calling for a public investigation into her death.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez sent a letter to the Secretary of the Navy on Wednesday demanding the investigation into how Angelina Resendiz's direct supervisors failed her and others.

In the letter, Gonzalez said Angelina's chain of command ignored credible concerns about her disappearance. He also asked for a full review of her direct supervisors surrounding the time she was reported missing.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE LETTER

"We have a responsibility to protect our brave service members who take an oath to defend our country," Gonzalez stated in the letter. "An independent inquiry into this case would help ensure that no family ever has to endure the same pain and uncertainty as the Resendiz family."

Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, told Channel 5 News an investigation into her daughter's death will mean more accountability.

Resendiz went missing on May 29, 2025, and her body was found nearly two weeks later in a wooded area just outside the Virginia naval base where she was stationed.

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Castle said her daughter's friends reported her missing, but she believes supervisors didn't act.

"They labeled her AWOL after everyone was telling them she's missing, and they refused to report her missing," Castle said. "Why did they do that? Those things need to be investigated."

Castle said if Angelina's case had been handled more seriously, it could have saved her.

Gonzalez said he wants to ensure no other military family goes through what Angelina and her family did.

The man accused in Resendiz's death is expected to be in court next month.

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