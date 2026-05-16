Weslaco's Jacob Villa signs with Schreiner football

Weslaco football star Jacob Villa signed with Schreiner University on Friday afternoon.

"Today is definitely a very exciting moment for me," Villa said. "It's a new chapter in my life and I get to play the sport I love, and I get to share it with all my friends and family."

Villa, who was the unanimous District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year this past season, signed with the program preparing for its inaugural football season. He was also a first team All-District selection at linebacker his junior year, though Villa says he expected to move to safety in college.

"I can't wait to show Schreiner what I got," he added. "Schreiner is definitely a great community and the coaches were very nice to me, and you can tell they have a strong bond. I can't wait to play for them and give it my all."

Villa was a key piece in helping Weslaco secure the district title this past season.