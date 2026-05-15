Zoo Guest: Charlotte the tarantula

News Video
-
KRGVCares Closet campaign ends today
-
Edinburg mother arrested after children found dead in burning vehicle in San...
-
La Joya ISD honors 2 longtime educators with tree planting ceremony
-
Brownsville 10-year-old launches 3D printing business
-
Inside look at 'Echoes From Brownsville: The Rubio Murders' documentary
Sports Video
-
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal Thursday night scores
-
UTRGV's Armani Raygoza becomes first ever back-to-back SLC Player of the Year
-
Edcouch-Elsa star golfer Jordan Hernandez joining golf program at Texas A&M-Victoria
-
Weslaco's Kade Lopez signs with Missouri Valley basketball
-
Playmaker: Olivia Wood crowed state champion for the second time