4th annual Earth and Space Celebration set in Mercedes
Families in the Rio Grande Valley looking for something fun and educational to do before the school year starts are going to want to check out the Earth and Space Celebration happening in August.
Event Founder Dr. Samuel Garcia Jr. spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what people can expect at the event.
The 4th annual Earth and Space Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Mercedes Dome, located at 1202 N. Vermont Avenue.
For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Public input needed on road widening proposal in San Benito
-
Donna police adds 4 new patrol units using seized drug funds
-
Alton police aims to educate public on signs of human trafficking
-
Brownsville police investigate after body found in state of decomposition
-
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Cameron County
Sports Video
-
Southland Conference taking notice after UTRGV football's impressive first year
-
UTRGV expresses excitement for upcoming football season at SLC Opening Drive event
-
Spain fans celebrate the 2026 World Cup final in McAllen
-
Day 3 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen
-
Cowboys pro bowler Kavontae Turpin connects with RGV youth at camp in...