4th annual Earth and Space Celebration set in Mercedes

Families in the Rio Grande Valley looking for something fun and educational to do before the school year starts are going to want to check out the Earth and Space Celebration happening in August.

Event Founder Dr. Samuel Garcia Jr. spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what people can expect at the event.

The 4th annual Earth and Space Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Mercedes Dome, located at 1202 N. Vermont Avenue.

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