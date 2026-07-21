x

Tuesday, July 21, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s

Tuesday, July 21, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
8 hours 11 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 9:50 AM July 21, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days