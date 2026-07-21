Tuesday, July 21, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
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Consumer Reports: Protect your data with a guest WiFi network
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Sports Video
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Spain fans celebrate the 2026 World Cup final in McAllen
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Day 3 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen
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Cowboys pro bowler Kavontae Turpin connects with RGV youth at camp in...
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Day 2 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen
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Day 1 highlights from Pony League World Series in McAllen