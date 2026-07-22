Valley first responders urge residents to stay safe during the heat
The upcoming seven-day forecast shows it's going to be hot, and Rio Grande Valley first responders want everyone to be ready.
Valley first responders said for people who work outside, it's best to wear light-colored clothing and take frequent water breaks.
"Try to drink electrolytes, don't drink too fast because you could make yourself sick, and if you advance into the serious side, which is seizures or unconsciousness, call 911," Brownsville Fire Department Captain David Rossetti said.
Also, be familiar with symptoms of heat illness, which include dizziness and vomiting.
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