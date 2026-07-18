Cowboys pro bowler Kavontae Turpin connects with RGV youth at camp in McAllen

Dallas Cowboys star Kavontae Turpin visited the Rio Grande Valley on Friday to train hundreds of youth football players from the 956.

Turpin worked alongside RGV Prime Sports and Events, running drills with the young athletes on the field.

"It's always good to show the kids I'm out here for them. Not just trying to be out here and stand around like I'm more important than them. I'm trying to get in the drills with them, show them what it is and show them football is a kids game and show them that there's always love in the game," Turpin said.

Turpin was not alone. UTRGV players and former Vaqueros star Eddie Lee Marburger also joined the event.

"This is what it's all about man. Being able to give back. Turpin is a great dude, got to meet him, super cool guy. The campers out here, I think we've got a lot of talent out here honestly. This is my home, I always want to give back. They gave so much to me. It's important to me and my family," Marburger said.

"The kids see these athletes on TV," RGV Prime Sports & Events founder & executive director Karla Puente said. "To have them face to face, running plays and running drills and sprinting, because that's what Kavontae is doing out here, it's just amazing and it comes full circle to see these kids actually get hands on experience and to know that it is an achievable goal. One day they can be on TV and they can be on an NFL team."

Turpin said seeing the kids' reactions made the experience worthwhile.

"To just see the look in their face when they see me it's amazing. Always say it's all about the kids. For me, to give my pointers on their game and how they can succeed is always a blessing," Turpin said.

Channel 5 will have coverage of Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard starting on July 28.