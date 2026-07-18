IDEA Public Schools teacher loses job due to delay in DACA renewal

A Rio Grande Valley teacher lost her job after her Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status expired before her renewal came through.

The woman, a chemist and science teacher, received a termination letter from IDEA Public Schools on June 30, 2026. The school told her it could not keep her on staff because her work authorization had lapsed.

"It stings,” the former teacher, who asked not to be identified, said. "You've poured so much into something, and then just seeing it move on without you, it’s like — oh my God."

The woman said she sent in her DACA renewal paperwork in January. In the past, the process took less than two months. Now, seven months later, she is still waiting.

"We have careers," she said. "I recently got married, but there are other people who have children."

IDEA Public Schools said in a statement it follows federal law, which requires employers to verify and maintain valid employment authorization for every employee. The school added it understands delays can happen.

The school also said individuals who lose work eligibility but later regain valid authorization may apply for available positions through its standard hiring process. Read their statement in full below:

"IDEA Public Schools follows federal law which requires all employers to verify and maintain valid employment authorization for every employee. We recognize that immigration processing delays can have a significant impact on individuals and families who have contributed to our schools and communities, and we understand that situations like these can be deeply personal and difficult.

Out of respect for employee privacy, IDEA does not comment on individual personnel matters. However, individuals who lose their eligibility to work in the United States and, as a result, leave their employment with IDEA, but later regain valid work authorization, may apply for available positions in accordance with IDEA's standard hiring practices. While employment authorization decisions are governed by federal law, we encourage individuals to work directly with the appropriate federal agencies regarding their authorization status."

Channel 5 News asked officials what was causing the delay. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it does not comment on individual immigration cases.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz's office confirmed to Channel 5 News it is aware of her case.

The woman said she was born in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, in 1992 and came to the U.S. two months later on a tourist visa with her parents. She has spent most of her life in the Valley.

"And some people will ask, ‘what do you remember about Mexico?’ But it’s nothing. I've never gone ever since we came this way," she said.

She said going back to Mexico to fix her immigration status through her marriage is not an option.

Without valid work authorization, she said she fears leaving home, and that being detained is a big concern.

“Ever since I lost my work authorization, I think twice about leaving home. I don’t have the status to be out in the streets," she said.

She has a message for those in a position to help.

"We love this country more than anything, and we really hope that they take that into consideration — the livelihoods they are effecting," she said.

Watch the video above for the full story.