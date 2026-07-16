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Thursday, July 16, 2026: Hazy day with showers and highs in the 90s

Thursday, July 16, 2026: Hazy day with showers and highs in the 90s
3 hours 45 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, July 16 2026 Jul 16, 2026 July 16, 2026 11:16 AM July 16, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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