Thursday, July 16, 2026: Hazy day with showers and highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville airport gets $1.4 million to replace aging airfield signage
-
Brownsville enters final week of public survey for downtown master plan
-
Brownsville firefighters issue warning after hot car causes portable charger explosion
-
Consumer Reports: Summer car rental tips
-
Growing Los Indios community gets new police outreach program