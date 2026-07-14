Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Cameron and Hidalgo counties report 10 total cases of Cyclosporiasis
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Brownsville commissioner says city built road on family?s private property without permission
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Second Rio Grande Valley hospital under investigation over alleged birth tourism packages
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Backpacks, school supplies to be handed out at Mission back-to-school event
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Portion of Mile 1 West in Mercedes to shut down for drainage...
Sports Video
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UTRGV volleyball releases full schedule for the 2026 season
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Hurricanes FC U14 boys team to represent Rio Grande Valley at national...
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Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV...
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RGV Red Crowns advance to the South Texas Conference finals with home...
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RGV Red Crowns defeat BTX to advance to conference finals