Pump Patrol: Monday, July 6, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Alton drainage project nears completion after delays
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Dashcam video of police chase that led to arrest of Alton triple...
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Consumer Reports: Parental control settings for online games to know about
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Texas offering free online screwworm inspector certification to protect livestock industry
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Valley fire departments respond to 10-vehicle junkyard fire near Edinburg
Sports Video
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20,000 Mexico fans watched Mexico fall to England at the McAllen Watch...
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Jace Posey aims to carve out his own basketball legacy with UTRGV
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UTRGV football season tickets sold out for the second straight season
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Brownsville Soccer Club set to travel to Harlingen to take on the...
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Team USA onto the Round of 16 after beating Bosnia 2-0