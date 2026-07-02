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Team USA onto the Round of 16 after beating Bosnia 2-0

Team USA onto the Round of 16 after beating Bosnia 2-0
2 hours 31 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 11:19 PM July 01, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Team USA fans gathered in McAllen on Wednesday night to watch USA take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 matchup. 

USA took the 2-0 win to advance to the Round of 16 where they will face off against Belgium.

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