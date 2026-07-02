Nearly 11,000 fans at the McAllen Watch Party to watch Mexico vs Ecuador

Nearly 11,000 of Mexico fans in the RGV gathered in McAllen on Tuesday night to watch Mexico take on Ecuador in the round of 32.

Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986.

"Honestly very amazing I've never experienced anything like this. It's a big hang out. I get really excited seeing everybody together. I do think it's going to be a tough game but they are going to win 3-1." Mexico fan said before the game ended.