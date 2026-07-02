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Nearly 11,000 fans at the McAllen Watch Party to watch Mexico vs Ecuador

Nearly 11,000 fans at the McAllen Watch Party to watch Mexico vs Ecuador
2 hours 47 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 11:04 PM July 01, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Nearly 11,000 of Mexico fans in the RGV gathered in McAllen on Tuesday night to watch Mexico take on Ecuador in the round of 32. 

Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986.

"Honestly very amazing I've never experienced anything like this. It's a big hang out. I get really excited seeing everybody together. I do think it's going to be a tough game but they are going to win 3-1." Mexico fan said before the game ended.

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