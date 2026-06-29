Monday, June 29, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville fire official offers fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July
-
An Edinburg family lost everything after a fire destroyed their home
-
Brownsville nightlife area racked up 576 incidents in less than two years,...
-
Valley nun released after being detained by ICE while heading to Sunday...
-
Photographer's Perspective: Navigating weather challenges