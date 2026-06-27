RGV Red Crowns show support to different national teams participating in the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup has given several RGV Red Crowns players a sense of national pride and a special attachment to the countries participating in the tournament.

Midfielder Cade Erickson is from South Africa and expresses joy in seeing his country participating in the biggest international tournament.

"Qualifying for the World Cup is something different and that's why it's so special and that's why we expect a lot from our country because we know what we can do," Erickson said.

While Vicente Alvarez is pulling for the United States.

"You know I follow my national team," Alvarez said. "I love my national team and I know the players we have, the quality, and also the coach that we have as well."

Goalkeeper Juan Carlos Alvarez is cheering for Mexico.

"My expectations for them is hopefully reach the quarterfinals," Alvarez said. "I think that would be a good expectation for them and hopefully they could accomplish that."

Defender Ramon Zuniga supports Spain led by young superstar Lamine Yamal.

"They can win the whole thing," Zuniga said. "They have the firepower, they have the confidence, they have those players that their special abilities to turn the match around."

But what really drives everyone apart are the new rules. For example, five seconds for goal kicks and throw-ins, waiting a minute to re-enter the pitch after coming off due to an injury, and the hydration break.

"I understand the rule," goalkeeper Gael Guerra said. "They're trying to prevent time wasting but I think five seconds is a bit too harsh."

"I think they really nailed it because if you saw in Qatar 2022, when they would have with the extra time, they would put 10-13 minutes and now it brought it down," Zuniga added.

"Maybe it's unfair," Alvarez said. "That one minute can change like the tempo of the match if you're playing 11 versus 10."

"When it is a controlled environment, I think the hydration break is not necessary," Erickson said.

Different opinions that, when brought together, creates some friendly banter.

"You get to interact and you get to know each other a bit more and it's fun always getting to go against some of your teammates, that competitive spirit in us," Zuniga said.