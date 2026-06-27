New program in Starr County to offer paid training for healthcare jobs

A new program in Starr County is paying students to train for healthcare jobs.

A total of 91 students from South Texas College and Roma Independent School District will train in nursing, pharmacy technology, and medical billing.

The program runs on a $100,000 grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. Interns will earn $15 an hour while gaining hands-on experience.

"Grants like this are important to help incentivize the students and the youth to continue pursuing those medical degrees, which are very good. You know, they're high paying jobs, they're part of our target occupations list, so there's also help to help those students continue their school, continue their study and they're great pathways," Communications Specialist Julio Salinas said.

The first group is set to launch next month. Organizers hope to expand the program to other counties with a growing demand for medical workers.