New World Screwworm infection found north of Starr County

A New World Screwworm infection has been detected north of the Rio Grande Valley.

Jim Hogg County Judge Juan Carlos Guerra announced on Friday that the infection was identified in the city of Guerra.

Located directly north of Starr County, this marks the 26th known domestic case in the United States and the closest one to the Valley.

Officials confirmed the Jim Hogg County case was detected in a cow.