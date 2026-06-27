Saturday, June 27, 2026: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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New program in Starr County to offer paid training for healthcare jobs
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Lawsuits filed against Pharr immigration-related business after filing unauthorized asylum claims
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Donations needed for Brownsville's animal shelter Raise The Woof event
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Cameron County beach park set to reopen after $7 million renovation
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New World Screwworm found in Jim Hogg County, north of Starr County