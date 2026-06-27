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Saturday, June 27, 2026: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s

Saturday, June 27, 2026: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
9 hours 52 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 11:08 AM June 27, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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