RGV Red Crowns excited to play back home after a four-game road trip

The RGV Red Crowns are back playing at home when they take on Capital City SC this Friday.

"We're happy to be back in front of our fans," RGV Red Crowns head coach Rafael Reyna said. "Once we told them we were gonna be home again, super excited, everybody's cheering. No long road trips and then we get to play in front of fans, friends, family; we're excited."

The Red Crowns spent almost a month away from Harlingen Field facing teams in the Austin area. Now, the team caps off the regular season with three home games, beginning with a rematch against a Capital City SC squad responsible of handing the Red Crowns their first loss of the season.

"We believe it's gonna be a great game," RGV Red Crowns striker Agustin Mateos said. "I think we're gonna do better. Of course we're gonna need everybody, all the people. We need the support because it's gonna be a great game and it's gonna be really enjoyable to watch for everybody."

Kickoff for the match between the Red Crowns and Capital City SC is set for 7:30 pm on Friday at Harlingen Field.