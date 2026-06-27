Pump Patrol: Friday, June 26, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Laguna Vista city leaders approve beautification program
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Congressman Gonzalez secures funding for sewage system upgrades in Combes
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City of McAllen seeks feedback on proposed bus rapid transit system
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4-way stop being installed at Edinburg intersection after traffic study
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Edinburg police officer receives award for bravery after shielding residents from knife...
Sports Video
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5 Valley Schools participate 7on7 State Tournament
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Port Isabel Tarpons 7-on-7 state tournament team tours Texas A&M campus
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Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey set to appear at 956 Sports Cards Show...
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RGV Red Crowns excited to play back home after a four-game road...
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Mexico soccer legend Ramon Ramirez visits McAllen for World Cup watch party