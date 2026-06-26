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Friday, June 26, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s

Friday, June 26, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
6 hours 18 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2026 Jun 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 9:46 AM June 26, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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