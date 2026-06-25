Former Hidalgo County district clerk makes initial court appearance on federal escape charge

Omar Guerrero in his May 3, 2013, arrest. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

Former Hidalgo County District Clerk Omar Guerrero appeared in federal court Thursday in Houston days after being captured in Mexico.

Guerrero was arrested on Tuesday in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico, after 13 years on the run, according to federal court records. He waived his preliminary hearing and detention hearing in Houston and requested they be held in McAllen instead. He was ordered to be transferred to the McAllen division, and an initial appearance was set for July 8.

According to a federal indictment, Guerrero was arrested on a possession of a controlled substance charge on May 3, 2013, and he had his bond set at over $1 million.

Guerrero was released after he posted bond on May 7.

Later that day, a felony warrant was issued for Guerrero on a charge of sexual assault of a minor, but by then, Guerrero had fled the country through the Harlingen port of entry, the indictment states.

Guerrero was arrested on the drug charge and an additional charge of tampering with identification numbers after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a child disclosing "an outcry of sexual assault" on April 26, 2013.

The victim reported that she left her workplace with a man later identified as Guerrero, who took her to a residence in the 6300 block of Western Road in rural Mission where the assault occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Sheriff’s investigators reviewed physical evidence and corroborating witness statements that show sufficient probable cause that Omar Guerrero sexually assaulted the victim. At the time of his arrest, he was also wanted on additional outstanding warrants unrelated to this case.”

A previous Channel 5 News report said investigators seized a rifle with an altered serial number as part of the investigation.

Guerrero was previously charged with sexual assault of a child but was found not guilty in 2007. Channel 5 News reported that Guerrero fled to Reynosa following that arrest but was later placed in custody and brought back to the country.