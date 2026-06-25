Brownsville shuts down seven businesses in city's entertainment district over code violations

A handful of Brownsville businesses have been ordered to shut down after the city revoked their certificates of occupancy.

Channel 5 News confirmed seven businesses received notices posted on the front doors of locations along Pablo Kisel Boulevard, also known as the entertainment district.

Three of the businesses identified include The Jungle, Mal Verde Cantina and Bar Rio.

The notices say the buildings must be vacated because of code violations. Brownsville officials said the businesses were not in compliance with city ordinances and building, zoning and occupancy requirements.

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According to a statement from the city, the ordinance regulates late-night entertainment businesses that operate after midnight.

“The ordinance is intended to reduce after-hours disturbances, improve public safety and ensure businesses meet required operational standards that enhance the safety of patrons, employees and operators,” the news release stated.

The revocations come months after city leaders expanded entertainment district regulations aimed at improving safety at late night venues.

The ordinance applies to establishments that operate between midnight and 2 a.m. It covers bars, nightclubs, music venues, and some restaurants that earn most of their revenue from alcohol sales after midnight.

The rules require businesses to install cameras at entrances and exits, provide proper lighting, and use devices to verify IDs. The city said the rules were created for public safety.

Businesses that received notices must remain closed until a new certificate of occupancy is issued. Business owners can appeal the revocations.

The city said it is willing to work with owners to help them come into compliance.