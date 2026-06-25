Weslaco H-E-B driver honored during ceremony for hitting 4 million miles
An H-E-B truck driver from the Rio Grande Valley just hit 4 million consecutive safe miles, making history as the first Valley driver to reach the milestone.
Jose Jaramillo is only the fourth driver in the company to hit the mark. He arrived at the Weslaco Transportation Center for a Wednesday ceremony to commemorate the occasion, escorted by troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
"A lot of family support, and I know they worry a lot about me, but everything is good," Jaramillo said.
H-E-B honored Jaramillo with an award during the ceremony. The National Trucking Association also gave him a certificate for his safety record.
Jaramillo plans to return to the road Thursday.
READ MORE: Weslaco H-E-B driver becomes fourth in company history to hit 4 million miles
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