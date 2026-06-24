Former Oregon Duck & Texas Longhorn ready to shine with UTRGV basketball

Devon Pryor is bringing big-program experience to UTRGV basketball after transferring from Texas and Oregon.

The 6'7" senior guard is one of the Vaqueros top transfer additions this season. Pryor previously played at the University of Texas and the University of Oregon, two major college basketball programs.

Despite not being a strong scoring force for the two teams, he did start two games at Texas and 11 games at Oregon during his time with the respective programs.

He's expected to take on a larger role at UTRGV and said he sees leadership as his biggest contribution to the team.

"Obviously I feel like I can do all facets of the game but I feel like my biggest thing would be communication and leadership," Pryor said. "I feel like I can bring a sense of that to the team. In order for us to be successful, I feel like we need leadership and that's gonna come from everybody but I feel like I can bring that."

Pryor is also returning from an injury and said the experience taught him the value of staying ready.

"It feels amazing," Pryor said. "The guys are excited to have me out there, so I mean, it means the world, to be honest."

He said the team has built a strong sense of togetherness early on and believes that chemistry will matter when the season gets tough.

Pryor also credited new head coach Brandon Chambers for helping build confidence across the roster.