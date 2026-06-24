UTRGV WBB expects to be led by more collective effort offensively next season
The UTRGV women's basketball team is heading into the new season without its two double-digit scorers from last year, but three of its top five scorers are returning.
Gianna Angiolet, Erin McGuire and Chazlyn Dettor are all back and expected to take on bigger roles this season after finishing as the other top scorers from the team last year.
Angiolet is the top returning scorer, averaging 9.8 points per game last year. She has dealt with injuries over her first two years of college basketball, but the team expressed excitement about her ahead of next season.
"I think Gianna is the first name that comes to mind," UTRGV senior guard Madison Huhn said when asked who has stood out to her during summer workouts. "She works so hard everyday... I think everyone I'm just super excited to have back."
The team, though, also says the scoring load won't fall on any one player.
"Last year we had our point guard who was very talented, obviously transferred, but this year I think we're gonna have a lot of team play," Huhn added. "I'm super excited for that having a lot of contributors and every night we can have someone else go off, so I think that's super exciting and hard for other teams to guard."
"We do have some returners, Erin Maguire that's a veteran player, Gianna Angiolet is a veteran player now, Chazlyn Dettor that had a great freshman season. We have some proven scorers on this team. But I think it will be different people each night," UTRGV head coach Lane Lord added.
The team still has several more weeks of summer workouts, with guard Erin Maguire set to return from competing overseas in Ireland later this week.
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