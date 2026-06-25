Los Fresnos drainage project aims to stop flooding on Highway 100

Los Fresnos is working on a drainage project designed to reduce flooding along State Highway 100.

City leaders say the project at Resaca Escondida will connect the resaca to an existing drainage ditch off West Old Port Road through a new pipe and gate.

During a storm, the gate will stay closed so the resaca can hold rainwater. Once the rain ends, city crews can open the gate to let water flow out, lower water levels, and reduce the risk of flooding.

"We can open that gate and let the resaca drain back down to an appropriate level," Los Fresnos City Manager Mark Milum said. "It's a lot of work, but it's rewarding, and it's all for our residents."

City leaders say the project should also help keep water off the state highway, reducing the need for road closures or detours after future storms.

Construction should begin within the next month and will take about three months to complete. The project is being funded in part by a state grant.

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