Thursday, June 25, 2026: Sunny and hot with highs in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Brownsville shuts down seven businesses in city's entertainment district over code violations
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'We train how we fight': Cameron County SWAT team details intense training...
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Hidalgo County is helping Progreso spray for mosquitoes
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Bond set for woman charged in connection with Alamo expressway crash
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Bond reduction request denied for Mission man charged in deadly motorcycle crash
Sports Video
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Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey set to appear at 956 Sports Cards Show...
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RGV Red Crowns excited to play back home after a four-game road...
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Mexico soccer legend Ramon Ramirez visits McAllen for World Cup watch party
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UTRGV WBB expects to be led by more collective effort offensively next...
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Former Oregon Duck & Texas Longhorn ready to shine with UTRGV basketball