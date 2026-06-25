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Thursday, June 25, 2026: Sunny and hot with highs in the 90s

Thursday, June 25, 2026: Sunny and hot with highs in the 90s
10 hours 20 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 10:00 AM June 25, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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