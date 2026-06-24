Adult occupants of other vehicle involved in Alamo expressway crash in custody

Francisco Davila Jr. and Samantha Vianney Rodriguez. Photo credit: Alamo Police Department

Two adults were arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into a crash on the expressway in Alamo that hospitalized a total of six people, according to the Alamo Police Department.

Francisco Davila Jr. and Samantha Vianney Rodriguez were arrested on charges of endangering a child in connection with the June 19 crash. They were identified as the adult driver and passenger of a silver Dodge Durango that collided with a tractor-trailer.

As previously reported, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of the expressway near Tower Road. A 5-year-old child was ejected from the Durango and remains hospitalized in critical condition after suffering severe head trauma, police said.

According to a Wednesday news release, an investigation revealed that the Durango was traveling “at a high rate of speed” and that the driver, identified as Davila, attempted an “unsafe lane change” that led to the collision.

“During the crash, several juvenile passengers were ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries requiring emergency medical treatment,” police said. “Investigators further determined that multiple occupants were not properly restrained at the time of the collision, including children sharing seat belts and a child safety seat that was not properly secured.”

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Police initially said the driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 40-year-old Jose Fidencio Luna Ramirez, fled the scene following the crash. He was charged the following day with two counts of collision involving serious bodily injury and four counts of collision involving injury.

On Tuesday, police clarified that Ramirez did stop at the scene but left before police arrived. A news release issued on Wednesday indicated that Ramirez left the crash scene without exchanging information, and was heading to his residence in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, when he was located in Hidalgo.

"The city of Alamo Police Department reminds all motorists that Texas law requires drivers involved in a traffic collision to stop and remain at the scene," the news release stated. "Whether the crash results in injury, death, or property damage, leaving the scene can result in serious criminal charges. Drivers involved in crashes involving only vehicle damage also have a legal duty to stop, exchange information, and comply with state law before leaving the scene. Leaving without doing so may result in criminal penalties."

Channel 5 News asked police if Ramirez will still face charges in connection with the investigation following the new developments. A police spokesperson responded by referring all questions to the news release.