Teen suspect wanted in connection with McAllen robbery in custody
A 17-year-old from Pharr is jailed on an aggravated robbery charge, Hidalgo County jail records show.
Francisco Santana Jr. was previously identified as the suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened in McAllen.
According to the McAllen Police Department, a 34-year-old victim said her personal property was stolen at gunpoint in the parking area in the 1000 block of Houston Avenue on Sunday at around 10 p.m.
On Wednesday, a McAllen police spokesperson confirmed that Santana was arrested the day after the robbery.
Hidalgo County jail records show Santana was booked on Tuesday on an aggravated robbery charge and had his bond set at $25,000.
The personal property in this case was recovered, police added.
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