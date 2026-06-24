Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Screwworm concerns force Rio Grande Valley shelters to change transportation plans
-
South Padre Island road work near beach access 21 aims to cut...
-
2 men found dead in Houston inside vehicle bought at an auction...
-
DHR Health Brownsville to hold free weight loss education seminars
-
‘I don’t want him to get out’: Victim's family pushes back as...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV WBB expects to be led by more collective effort offensively next...
-
Former Oregon Duck & Texas Longhorn ready to shine with UTRGV basketball
-
UTRGV football ticket registration open for road game against UTSA
-
2026 RGV Sports Hall of Fame Spotlight: Brownsville Pace boys cross country...
-
2026 RGV Sports Hall of Fame Spotlight: 1991 La Villa 2A cross...