Saturday, June 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Edinburg's first Black nurse honored at historic Restlawn Cemetery
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5-year-old child in critical condition following Alamo hit-and-run crash on the expressway;...
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‘The right thing is not to kill them’: Combes nonprofit relocating bee...
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Cameron County approves $1.5 million drainage project for northern region
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Outdoor workers in the Rio Grande Valley share how they handle the...
Sports Video
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2026 RGV Sports Hall of Fame Spotlight: Pablo Almaguer & Toby Nivens
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RGV West defeats RGV East in 5A/6A All-Star Game
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RGV Red Crowns prepare for last match of four-game road trip
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RGV fans celebrate as Mexico picks up second straight World Cup win
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Three Tyler Junior College transfers bring experience and chemistry to UTRGV men's...