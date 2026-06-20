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Saturday, June 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s

Saturday, June 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
8 hours 11 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, June 20 2026 Jun 20, 2026 June 20, 2026 11:46 AM June 20, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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