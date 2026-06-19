RGV local fans celebrate as Mexico picks up second straight World Cup win

Thousands of Mexico fans in the RGV gathered in McAllen on Thursday night to watch Mexico take on South Korea in the World Cup.

Mexico came away with the 1-0 win and fans in attendance celebrated as the team officially becomes the first team in the World Cup to qualify for the knockout round.

The win also means that Mexico will play their Round of 32 match in Mexico.

"I really think they can make it out of the group stage actually," Mexico fan Juan De La Rosa said before the game ended. "I really think they're gonna at least be second at the table. And I really hope we just at least make it out of the group stage. That's all I hope."

"I feel amazing I mean, the World Cup from Qatar, we didn't make it but this year, I think we're gonna make it," Mexico fan Jacob Luna added. "We'll probably make it pretty far too."

The next watch party in McAllen will be on Friday at 2:00 p.m. for Team USA.