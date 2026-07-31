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Dak Prescott has high hopes for Cowboys' 2026 season

Dak Prescott has high hopes for Cowboys' 2026 season
2 hours 42 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 10:48 PM July 30, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took to the podium Thursday for the first time at training camp in Oxnard. 

Prescott discussed his high hopes for the season as well as how impressed he's been so far with rookie Caleb Downs.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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