Dak Prescott has high hopes for Cowboys' 2026 season
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took to the podium Thursday for the first time at training camp in Oxnard.
Prescott discussed his high hopes for the season as well as how impressed he's been so far with rookie Caleb Downs.
Watch the video above for the full story.
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