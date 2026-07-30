Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 30, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Hidalgo County program connects high school seniors to law enforcement careers
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'Veterans deserve better': Marine veteran demands repairs for memorial in Mission
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Mission CISD teen back home after suffering cardiac arrest during tennis practice
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San Benito to host inaugural conjunto music festival in November
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Applications open for back-to-school shopping spree hosted by In Cause Inc.