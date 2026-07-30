McAllen police search for woman wanted in assault investigation

Lorena Skarleth Hernandez Salazar (Photo courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation.

Lorena Skarleth Hernandez Salazar, 35, is accused in the incident following a confrontation in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Pecan Boulevard on July 23 at around 12:58 p.m.

According to a news release, the victim said they confronted Salazar and a man after noticing damage to their vehicle. Salazar then physically assaulted the victim before leaving the scene in a dark pickup truck.

Salazar was identified through nearby surveillance cameras and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. She is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in McAllen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the McAllen Police Department at 956-681-2000.