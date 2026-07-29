UTRGV marketing student helping expand Roma Birding Center and Museum

A 20-year-old marketing student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is turning her love of local history into a plan to keep Roma's museum running for years to come.

Brizeida Ramos is an intern at the Roma Birding Center and Museum. She says her passion for the area's history started early.

"I've always loved the history here in the area. It's something that my dad always raised me on knowing and loving; he would teach me about it," Ramos said. "So I had such a care for it."

As a marketing student, Ramos wants to use her skills to help the center grow. She works with volunteers to find ways to support the museum.

"Recently, one of our volunteers, I guided him in helping make phone calls to get us new brochures for our museum because they were a bit outdated. So it was kind of teaching them to put themselves out," Ramos said.

Her biggest goal is making sure the museum has enough volunteers to keep going long term.

"With the volunteer program, it'll set a structure; basically, that's the biggest thing that we want to get out of it," Ramos said. "A structure that allows them to learn how to give tours, learn how to upkeep the museum, learn how to create content for the museum, maybe like archives."

Ramos presented her ideas to city leaders. Roma Assistant City Manager Alfonso Ramirez Jr. took notice.

Ramirez Jr. said they want to act on her ideas. The city is now expanding its search for volunteers.

"Our plan is to reach out to institutions of higher education, local high schools, and local nonprofits and make the space available and also request for them to send their interns, and their volunteers to come and do some work for us," Ramirez Jr. said.

In the last two years, the Roma Birding Center and Museum has had 10 interns and 10 volunteers. Leaders say there is still room to grow.

"There were few volunteers and a lot of people who expressed their interest in participating," Ramirez Jr. said.

Ramos is encouraging others her age to get involved in city programs.

"It's been great for me to kind of get hands-on experience, especially when I'm nearing my last year of college, and it's like being able to get everything that I've learned and really placing it into actual action," Ramos said.

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