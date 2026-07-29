Rio Grande City Grulla ISD receives $1 million grant for after-school programs

Rio Grande City Grulla ISD secured a $1 million grant to fund free after-school programs for students across the district.

District leaders say the money will cover tutoring, robotics, STEM, and technology skills for around 700 students across 10 campuses.

"It puts them in a small group space, and they get individualized, personalized small group tutoring, and that usually helps some of our struggling learners when they're in a smaller group as opposed to being in a full classroom,” district spokesperson Adrian Ozuna said. “It bridges learning gaps, builds confidence, and supports all of their successes.”

The district will also host bilingual family nights and literacy and digital classes for parents. For details on how to register, call the district at 956-716-6700.