Weslaco salon offering free back-to-school haircuts for students

A Weslaco salon is providing free haircuts to students before the start of the school year.

The Hair Bar by Monika, located at 3924 N. Westgate Dr., will host the event on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Haircuts will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and scissor work only will be done.

The salon will have three stylists who hope to do a total of 100 free haircuts that day.

“I know sometimes some people have five kids, or some people have four kids, and sometimes just like even if it's a $15 haircut, $15 can add up per haircut,” The Hair Bar by Monika Owner Monika Galvan said. “I'm just really thankful that we're able to do this for the community.”

The haircuts are for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.