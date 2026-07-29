Sharyland ISD hosts law enforcement safety training ahead of new school year

Sharyland ISD hosted a training session on Tuesday for local law enforcement agencies ahead of the upcoming school year.

Officers with the Mission Police Department and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) participated in the joint safety training.

"In the event of a catastrophic incident within our schools, we want to be ready,” Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said. "We want to make sure that we can effectively communicate with local, state, and federal partners and the school district so that we can basically make sure that our kids are safe, our parents are safe, and our staff is safe."

The safety preparation comes as Sharyland ISD prepares for the first day of classes on Aug. 17.