Harlingen sex offender caught communicating with underage girl on social media, police say

Lino C. Oliva. Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department.

A registered sex offender was arrested after detectives discovered he failed to report a job change and found he had been communicating with an underage girl, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

The underage juvenile was identified as the victim in the investigation, police said.

The arrest came after a May 5 compliance check on registered sex offenders. During an employment verification check, detectives contacted Lino C. Oliva and found he had been fired from his job months earlier without reporting the change as required.

Detectives got an arrest warrant and later took Oliva into custody.

The compliance check was also tied to a sexual assault investigation that started March 20, in which Oliva had been identified as a suspect.

During the investigation, detectives found Oliva had been active on social media and had been communicating with the juvenile.

Oliva admitted to detectives that he picked up the girl on two separate occasions, including once when he took her to his apartment. He was charged with failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements, sexual performance by a child, and sexual assault of a child.

His bond was set at $200,000.