McAllen nun Sister Letty faces deportation following Harlingen ICE check-in

A McAllen nun was allowed to remain in the United States after checking in with federal officials on Tuesday.

Sister Leticia "Letty" Ugboaja met with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Harlingen. She was permitted to stay in the country as long as she abides by specific conditions, including not leaving the U.S. and avoiding any criminal activity.

Government officials indicated they are seeking to deport her to a third country that is not her native Nigeria. Her immigration attorney, Carlos Garcia, called that development "concerning."

"The process they have to follow is a third-country removal process, which is obviously not what we want, so that's why we are exploring our legal alternatives," Garcia said.

Sister Letty was initially detained by federal officials while on her way to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen on June 28. Her detention sparked national headlines.

During a July 23 press conference, Garcia explained that Sister Letty, who also works as a registered nurse for South Texas Health System, has a final order of removal stemming from a 2019 asylum application denial. However, he added that a federal judge previously determined it was unsafe for her to return to Nigeria.

Officials confirmed Sister Letty has complied with all conditions of her protection and currently holds a valid employment authorization document.

Garcia said they are grateful that no ankle monitor was required and that she was not taken into custody during her latest check-in.

"We're happy she'll be continuing to live her life the way she's been living it, which is a life of service to her community and her church," Garcia said. "That's her main concern."

Channel 5 News also reported two immigrant pastors living in Edinburg were recently detained by immigration authorities. Garcia was asked if he believes religious figures are being targeted by federal authorities.

"I believe in general they're not necessarily targeting religious figures, but in general the community that has certain work permits or that ICE feels they need to take into custody," Garcia said. "I personally haven't seen a rise in targeting of religious people; I just can't confirm that to be true."

Sister Norma Pimentel, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, also spoke about the case following the check-in.

"I am relieved that she's with us and she continues to be a part of us. Let's hope that something will come to happen that will be in her favor and she can continue to be part of this community," Sister Norma said. "She's not alone, and people stand with her."

Sister Letty's next ICE check-in is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2027. Garcia said the legal team will comply while pursuing all available legal options to fight her case.