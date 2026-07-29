McAllen airport sees canceled flights after American Airlines IT outage
An IT outage grounded American Airlines flights across the country, including at the McAllen International Airport.
The nationwide ground stop went into effect around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after American Airlines said a technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of its systems.
"A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening. Systems are coming back online now, and flights are departing again," American Airlines said in a statement. "We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."
At the McAllen International Airport, an 11:30 p.m. American Airlines arrival from Dallas-Fort Worth was canceled. A flight scheduled to depart at 10:25 p.m. was also canceled.
American Airlines has not said what caused the issue.
Channel 5 News checked flights at other area airports late Tuesday night. American flights out of Brownsville departed as scheduled, and no American Airlines flights were canceled out of the Valley International Airport in Harlingen.
American Airlines said its systems are coming back online and flights are departing again.
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