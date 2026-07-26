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Sunday, July 26, 2026: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s

Sunday, July 26, 2026: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
6 hours 47 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, July 26 2026 Jul 26, 2026 July 26, 2026 10:52 AM July 26, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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