New mural at LUPE's San Juan office highlights agricultural community
A new mural has been painted at the La Unión del Pueblo Entero office in San Juan.
The mural took two years to create and was originally started by University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students. It highlights the Valley's past and present in terms of being an agricultural community.
"A painting like this, a mural like this, that's both vibrant and beautiful and long lasting, is a testament to the stories, the histories, that are not shown, that are not seen," UTRGV professor Alejandra Ramirez said.
LUPE's office in San Juan is locate off Business 83 and Cesar Chavez Road.
More News
News Video
-
2 people hospitalized after car crashes into Mission hair salon
-
Valley specialist works at same hospital that cared for her as a...
-
New LUPE mural in San Juan highlights agricultural community
-
Community input shapes new look for downtown Brownsville
-
Census data shows Hidalgo County poverty rate drops by four percent
Sports Video
-
2026 Upper Valley High School Football Media Day
-
RGV football players give thoughts on district realignment for 2026
-
UTRGV WBB's only freshman Jessica Borders details ACL recovery & mentorship from...
-
UTRGV men's basketball focusing on leadership as end to summer workouts draws...
-
2026 Lower Valley High School Football Media Day