New mural at LUPE's San Juan office highlights agricultural community

A new mural has been painted at the La Unión del Pueblo Entero office in San Juan.

The mural took two years to create and was originally started by University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students. It highlights the Valley's past and present in terms of being an agricultural community.

"A painting like this, a mural like this, that's both vibrant and beautiful and long lasting, is a testament to the stories, the histories, that are not shown, that are not seen," UTRGV professor Alejandra Ramirez said.

LUPE's office in San Juan is locate off Business 83 and Cesar Chavez Road.