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Friday, July 24, 2026: Skies clearing, temps in the 90s

Friday, July 24, 2026: Skies clearing, temps in the 90s
2 hours 46 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 10:10 AM July 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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