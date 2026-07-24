Edinburg stabbing suspect taken into custody after brief standoff

A 27-year-old man was arrested following a brief standoff with authorities in Edinburg.

According to a news release, the suspect was accused of stabbing a woman during a family disturbance. The incident occurred Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. in the 10500 block of Hernandez Drive.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to the 911 call and located the female victim at a neighbor's house, where she sought shelter following the stabbing incident, according to the news release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect briefly barricaded himself inside a home before deputies took him into custody without further incident, according to the news release.

A male witness was also hospitalized for an unrelated medical condition after being exposed to the heat and humidity.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.