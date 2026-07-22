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Wednesday, July 22, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s

Wednesday, July 22, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
9 hours 55 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 10:52 AM July 22, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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